InventHelp Inventor Develops Educational Toy for Young Children (OCC-1322)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an engaging toy and an alternative to electronic devices to help children learn to read," said an inventor, from Buena Park, Calif., "so I invented BUILD-A-WORD."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to learn the alphabet, words and numbers. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional educational toys and games. As a result, it could enhance cognitive and motor skills and it could provide added fun. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for toddlers and young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could make learning letters and words fun for young children."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

