InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Way to Reduce Toilet Odors (PHO-2689)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective way to eliminate foul bathroom odors," said an inventor, from Apache Jct, Ariz., "so I invented the FART BLOSSOM."

The invention helps to reduce odors associated with a toilet. In doing so, it could make a bathroom environment less offensive. As a result, it increases convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, businesses and recreational vehicles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an alternative to air fresheners, perfumes and other odor blockers."

