InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Acrylic Nails (BMA-5622)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I believe in the properties of magnetics and felt that my invention could be a desired product," said an inventor from Lowell, Mass. "I came up with this idea because I believe my invention's design may improve overall health and wellness."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending MAGNETIC FINGER/TOE NAILS fulfills the need for a newly designed set of acrylic nails that would feature magnets. The novel and eye-catching design is attractive, practical and convenient. They are easy to use and apply. They are also compact and lightweight. Additionally, they serve as an alternative to traditional acrylics for fingers and toes. A prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5622. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

