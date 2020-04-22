InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Sound Case (DLL-3662)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have observed people cup their hands around the speaker of their phone in order to hear the sound more clearly," said an inventor from Arlington, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a case that could offer enhanced sound."

He developed the PLAYBACK to amplify and enhance the audio from the phone for better sound quality. This invention would ensure listening to audio or video content was easier and more convenient. Additionally, it would feature a convenient, lightweight and portable design.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3662, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp