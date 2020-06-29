InventHelp Inventor Develops Fishing Bait Cutter (LST-1045)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While fishing can be a relaxing and rewarding experience, getting everything ready, including cutting up the bait, can be a challenge. Thanks to the creative design of an inventor from Glendora, Calif., there is now a quick and easy way for anglers to cut bait into large pieces.

He developed a prototype for FISH CHUNCKER to streamline the cutting process without the need to use a knife. As such, it not only saves time and effort but reduces the risk of cutting the fingers and hands as well. Thus, it improves safety and affords peace of mind for fishermen. In addition, it is convenient, effective, user friendly and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "As an avid fisherman, I wanted to spend more time fishing and less time cutting bait," he said. "At the same time, I wanted to make the bait preparation process safer as well as less time-consuming."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

