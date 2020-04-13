Inventhelp Inventor Develops Fun and Creative Activity Game Set (FLA-3246)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to invent a fun, artistic and educational game for anyone, at any age level to enjoy," said an inventor, from Coconut Creek, Fla., "This has resulted in many hours of pleasure whether alone or in groups. SPIN-A-FACE was born while I was bedridden for three months and needed a stimulating and entertaining activity to eliminate my boredom."

By incorporating all three features, to practice drawing skills, improve hand-eye coordination, and have lots of fun, resulted in the development of SPIN-A-FACE. It also offers an alternative to traditional games and activities, enhances creativity and helps to promote fine motor skills.

This novel patent-pending invention features a unique design that is easy to use and ideal for both children and adults. A prototype is available.

