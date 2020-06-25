PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to have a place for pets to play while unwanted hair and dander is eliminated," said an inventor, from Nashville, Tenn., "so I invented the UNWANTED HAIR AND DANDER ELIMINATOR."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) More

The invention provides an effective way to remove and collect loose pet hair and dander. In doing so, it prevents pet hair and particles from getting on furniture and in the air. As a result, it could enhance fun and entertainment for pets and it increases convenience for pet owners. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a fun and time-saving alternative to traditional brushing."

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NMJ-475, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-fun-way-to-collect-loose-pet-hair-and-dander-nmj-475-301080496.html

SOURCE InventHelp