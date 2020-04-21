InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Umbrella Holder to Increase Convenience (BGF-2226)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way to use an umbrella while carrying groceries, pushing a stroller or holding a briefcase," said an inventor, from Southfield, Mich., "so I invented the THE BRELLA CAD."

The invention provides a hands-free way to utilize an umbrella. In doing so, it ensures that the hands remain free for other tasks. As a result, it increases convenience and it provides added protection against the rain or sun. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved alternative to holding a traditional umbrella."

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BGF-2226, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

