InventHelp Inventor Develops At-Home Rope Workout (NJD-1982)

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Jersey City, N.J., has developed the MAGIC ROPE, a new type of exercise device for strength-training/fitness enthusiasts. It essentially provides a smaller, more compact alternative to conventional fitness "ropes" typically found in commercial gyms.

"Using ropes to exercise has become quite popular. My invention requires less space for this type of exercise. It allows it to be done conveniently at home," said the inventor. The MAGIC ROPE allows a fitness enthusiast to engage in a "rope" workout in the home. It offers a space-saving alternative to commercial gym fitness ropes and accommodates homes with limited space. In addition, it helps to reduce clutter and keeps an individual's workout space neat and organized. This device provides an effective upper body and core workout, as well as cardio workout. This may contribute to a healthier lifestyle, as well as increased self-esteem and confidence. It is effectively designed for a fun yet challenging workout and may be welcomed by all fitness enthusiasts. Finally, the device is producible in various colors, as well as strengths and weights.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1982, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

