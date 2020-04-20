InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Safety Device for Electrical Work Areas (NPL-292)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regardless of the electrical wiring project, there is always a danger from an unsuspected live circuit. Thanks to the innovative thinking of an inventor from Punta Gorda, Fla., electrical work has become much safer.

He developed a prototype for XLR-9 FOREIGN VOLTAGE DETECTOR to alert workers to the presence of stray voltage in their vicinity. As such, it protects users against exposure to electricity, which will save lives and prevent injuries. Besides improving safety in the workplace, it is lightweight, compact and portable. Other appealing features include comfort, practicality and ease of use. Users will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The inventor's experience on the job inspired the idea. "Working around electrical voltage myself, I was concerned about the danger of live voltage and thought this would be an easy way to protect workers against exposure," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NPL-292, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

