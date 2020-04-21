InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Organize and Store Firearm Magazines (BGF-2394)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a space-saving way to arrange firearm magazines in a gun safe or gun cabinet," said an inventor, from Livonia, Mich., "so I invented "MAG-KEEP" THE GUNNERS BUDDY."

The patent pending invention provides an improved way to organize and store firearm magazines. In doing so, it eliminates haphazardly storing magazines in a box or bag. As a result, it enhances organization and it provides added protection. The invention features a simple and attractive design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for gun owners and law enforcement personnel. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention, "My original design helps to organize and protect your magazines from damage."

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BGF-2394, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

