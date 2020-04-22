InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Trap and Kill Flying Insects (DLL-3654)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to keep flies from being a bother in the house, yard or while entertaining," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented WALKER'S Z CAN."

The invention provides an effective way to trap and kill flying insects. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use unsightly fly paper and traditional bug zappers. As a result, it increases convenience and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, businesses and locations where flying insects are a concern. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a discreet way to deal with flying insects."

