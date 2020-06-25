PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Whenever I am on a high ladder I am concerned it may move resulting in my falling," said an inventor from White Cloud, Kansas. "This inspired me to develop a means to reduce the risk of the ladder and its user falling."

He developed the patent-pending LADDER HELPER to provide a means of securing a ladder to the ground or a structure. This invention could reduce the risk of the ladder toppling to provide the user with enhanced safety and peace of mind. Additionally, this invention may allow users to work in a safer fashion and possibly faster.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KSC-1440, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-ladder-anchor-ksc-1440-301080502.html

