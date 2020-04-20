InventHelp Inventor Develops Lawnmower Accessory to Haul Landscaping Equipment (ALL-1941)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own a landscaping company and I wanted to create a strain-free way to move various pieces of landscaping equipment," said an inventor, from Buford, Ga., "so I invented THE HAULER."

The invention provides an effective way to haul a wheelbarrow or other landscaping equipment in front of a lawnmower. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually haul heavy landscaping equipment. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to reduce physical strain. The invention features a durable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for landscapers, farmers, homeowners and contractors. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design saves time and it ensures that a wheelbarrow and other equipment can be easily hauled in front of a lawnmower."

