PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a doctor and I wanted to create a less invasive treatment option for patients with erectile dysfunction," said an inventor, from Cumberland, Md., "so I invented the MALE HELPER."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) More

The invention provides an improved way to help treat erectile dysfunction. In doing so, it offers an alternative to surgical implants and medication. As a result, it could enhance personal comfort and it could provide added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for men with erectile dysfunction. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to perform sexually without the use of medication, surgery and prostate massage."

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-985, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-less-invasive-treatment-option-for-erectile-dysfunction-pit-985-301034709.html

SOURCE InventHelp