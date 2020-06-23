InventHelp Inventor Develops Mess-Free Bowl for Eating Spaghetti (SFO-709)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a neater way to enjoy spaghetti anywhere," said an inventor, from Pleasanton, Calif., "so I invented the ROLLETTO (SPAGHETTO PERFETTO)."

The invention provides a mess-free bowl for eating spaghetti. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional bowls and plates. As a result, it increases convenience and it could help to prevent stains and other messes. The patented invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial eating establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to eat pasta at home or standing in the street."

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-709, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

