InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Lift for Truck and Bus Mechanics (MTN-3215)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a bus mechanic and I wanted to create a better way to remove and install heavy leaf springs," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the SPRING LIFT."

The invention provides a more effective way for truck and bus mechanics to replace leaf springs. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional lift devices. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety and efficiency. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for truck and bus mechanics. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to reduce mistakes and injuries for mechanics while replacing leaf springs."

