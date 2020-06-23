PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I worked as a quality engineer measuring parts for a vehicle manufacturer and I thought there could be a faster, more precise tool," said an inventor, from Edinburt, Texas, "so I invented the TAPER GAUGE."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) More

The patent-pending invention provides a more precise way to measure narrow gaps with respect to a reference surface. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional taper gauges and measuring tools. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could improve quality assurance. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for automotive original equipment manufacturers and furniture manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to struggle with a fillet or ball gauge when measuring gaps."

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1118, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-taper-gauge-to-enhance-precision-aup-1118-301080075.html

SOURCE InventHelp