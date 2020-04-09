InventHelp Inventor Develops More Efficient Register for HVAC Systems (WDH-2498)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a landlord and a real estate investor and I wanted to create a more efficient way to heat and cool different properties," said an inventor, from Bowie, Md., "so I invented the patent pending AEROREGISTER."

The patent pending invention provides a more consistent way to heat or cool a room. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional forced air HVAC register designs. As a result, it enhances comfort and it could increase efficiency and convenience. The invention features a simple design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to use traditional HVAC registers and inefficient fan boosters."

