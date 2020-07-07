PITTSBURGH, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to increase the visibility of a vehicle while driving at night, especially in the heavy rain, dense fogs, or blizzard conditions. I wanted to help prevent accidents," said an inventor, from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, "So I invented the LICENSE PLATE REFLECTIVE FRAME."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) More

The patented invention provides an effective way to reflect, shine, and illuminate a vehicle's license plate and make it more noticeable at night and during adverse weather. In doing so, it could help to prevent potential rear-end collisions and other accidents. As a result, it enhances safety and visibility. The invention features an attractive design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design reflects, shines, illuminates the rear of your vehicle to ensure that approaching drivers see you."

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-308, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-multi-colored-reflective-frame-for-license-plates-tro-308-301088953.html

SOURCE InventHelp