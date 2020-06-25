InventHelp Inventor Develops Nature Net (NMJ-481)

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a means to promote children getting outside to spend time in nature," said an inventor from Nashville, Tennessee. "This inspired me to develop a toy through which children could catch insects."

He developed the WONDER NET to allow children to more easily catch insects for added fun and to allow them to gain an appreciation for nature. This invention would reduce the likelihood of the insects getting away when being transferred. Additionally, it would aid in the child learning to appreciate bugs, breathe fresh air, spend time in nature, and enjoy active play.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NMJ-481, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

