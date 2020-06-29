PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While automotive manufacturers prioritize comfort for consumers, commercial trucks and passenger cars can become uncomfortable on long rides and are not equipped to fulfill the need for bathroom facilities in an emergency. Fortunately, an inventor from Los Angeles, Calif., has come up with a backup plan for such situations.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) More

He developed TRUCKERS COMFORT KIT to relieve pressure on the tailbone while sitting in a truck or car to help reduce the chances of developing hemorrhoids. At the same time, it provides a discreet way to relieve oneself in a motor vehicle when no rest room is available. By keeping toilet facilities readily accessible on the road, it enhances comfort for truckers and other travelers for overall good health. Users will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is. In addition, this lightweight, portable accessory is also easy to transport and use.

The inventor's professional experience inspired the idea. "Sitting for extended periods of time as a long distance trucker, I found the seat so uncomfortable that I was concerned about getting hemorrhoids," he said. "Also, on these trips it was difficult to find a bathroom when I needed one and thought a portable unit would address both issues."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LST-1027, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-personal-care-set-for-use-in-a-motor-vehicle-lst-1027-301080551.html

SOURCE InventHelp