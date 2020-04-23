PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While bathroom tissue continues to be a reliable staple in every home, an inventor from Fresno, Calif., thought there could be a more thorough and comfortable way to get the job done. So he came up with an improved method of toilet hygiene.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) More

He developed BETTER WIPE, in other words, to ensure a higher level of personal cleanliness after using the toilet. As such, it affords a clean, fresh, confident feeling and reduces the chances of skin irritation and clothing stains. This novel invention is not only durable and practical but lightweight, compact and easy to grip and use as well. Furthermore, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal concerns inspired the idea. "I felt that bathroom tissue was often ineffective in cleaning oneself after using the restroom," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FRO-417, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-personal-hygiene-accessory-for-bathroom-use-fro-417-301041483.html

SOURCE InventHelp