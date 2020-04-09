InventHelp Inventor Develops Pet Playground (WDH-2484)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have active pets of various ages with the older animals not always wanting to engage with the younger who require a surface to chew for teething and scratching," said an inventor from Fairmount Heights, Maryland. "This inspired me to develop a means for the pets to play, exercise, and teeth."

She developed the PET PLAYSET to provide play, exercise, stimulation as well as a challenge for pets. The invention is equipped with a teething and scratching surface. It features a waterproof design for use indoors as well as outside. Additionally, this portable product would also feature a treat and water dispenser.

