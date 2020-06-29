InventHelp Inventor Develops Phone Canopy (LST-1002)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am tired of replacing cell phone batteries due to the sun overheating the back of the phone," said an inventor from Los Angeles, California. "This inspired me to develop a means to shade smartphones mounted in a vehicle."

She developed the CELLULAR PHONE SHADE to protect the mobile phone by preventing overheating during warm temperatures and extreme sun exposure. This invention could feature a simple and effective design that could be easy to use and position. Additionally, it could eliminate annoying glare on the phone's touchscreen.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LST-1002, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

