InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Room Air Purifier (PHO-2679)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are numerous over-the-counter products for respiratory allergy relief, they only treat the symptoms. Fortunately, two inventors from Litchfield Park, Ariz., have targeted the cause by finding a way to improve air quality.

They developed a prototype for AIR DUSTER to purify the air, ridding it of dust, dirt and allergens. As such, it eliminates the need for a complex, high maintenance, expensive portable air purifier and complies with Dept. of Energy efficiency standards. In other words, it promotes sanitary air conditions for overall good respiratory health. This patent-pending, lightweight, portable device is also durable and versatile. Other reasons for its appeal are convenience, effectiveness, ease of use and an affordable price. In addition, it has a simple design that minimizes production costs.

The inventors' personal experience inspired the idea. "Living in Arizona, I am always exposed to dust and dirt in the environment," one of them said, "and wanted to enable residents there to breathe clean air. With my invention, you will see what the filter picks up. And after time you will see the filter change color. There will be less dusting around the home, as the AIR DUSTER does most of the dusting for you."

