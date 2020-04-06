PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of the heels of my athletic shoes continually being ruined due to scuffs and other damage. This inspired me to develop a means to cover and protect this area of footwear to extend the life of the shoes."



InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) More

He developed the HEEL SHIELD to prevent the heels from being scratched, scuffed or marred by dirt or mud. This invention would save consumers money on the repair and replacement of costly footwear. Additionally, it may enhance the appearance of the shoes.



The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MTN-2995, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protective-heel-cover-mtn-2995-301034692.html

SOURCE InventHelp