InventHelp Inventor Develops Punching Bag that Simulates Human Anatomy (JHA-238)

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While punching bags have long been beneficial in training boxers and fitness buffs, an inventor from Waynesville, Ga., felt they were not necessarily effective for self-defense. His intention was to provide a more versatile and realistic alternative to the conventional punching bag design.

He developed EQUALIZER, patent-pending, specifically to teach users where to strike to stop an attacker and escape. As such, it is ideal for self-defense training since it facilitates practice in debilitating strikes. As a result, it improves personal confidence and safety. At the same time, it affords an effective and enjoyable training exercise. In addition, it is durable, easy to use and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal observation inspired the idea. "I have watched too many TV shows where someone was in potential danger from an attacker and needed a technique to defend themselves," he said. "This will prepare users for real-life situations like that."

