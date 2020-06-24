InventHelp Inventor Develops Redesigned Conduit for Inside Walls (HTM-8912)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving electrical lines through existing building structures can be quite a challenge. Thanks to the creative designing of an inventor from Butte, Neb., electricians and do-it-yourselfers now have an easy and quick method of getting this job done.

He developed CONDUIT BODY to provide easy transitioning of electric lines through a drilled hole in a wall, making it ideal for relocating overhead lines through walls to an underground arrangement. Since it saves considerable time and effort, it increases productivity and improves customer service for electricians. Providing an easier and tighter connection than with existing glue-together models, it makes the job much easier. It is also durable, practical and easy to install and use. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The inventor's professional experience inspired the idea. "I realized I needed this invention while I was on a job relocating overhead electric lines underground. Using it, I could get a panel to fit tightly inside an existing wall more easily."

