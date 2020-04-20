InventHelp Inventor Develops Skin Guard for Cryogenic Procedures (AUP-1142)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the effectiveness of cryogenic procedures in treating skin abnormalities, an inventor from San Antonio, Texas, was concerned about the potential irritation to skin outside the treatment area. As a result, he invented an accessory for health professionals to eliminate this problem.

He developed a prototype for the patent pending LIQUID GAS OVERSPRAY PROTECTION SHIELD to prevent discomfort to the skin surrounding an area treated with liquid nitrogen gas spray. As such, it protects both the patients receiving this treatment and the medical professionals performing the procedure. Lightweight, compact and easy to use and store, it is adjustable to accommodate different-sized treatment areas. What's more, its simple design keeps production costs low and its sale price affordable. In addition, this convenient, effective invention can be cleaned, recycled and reused.

The inventor's patient experience inspired the idea. He said, "After being exposed to the continued discomfort of overspray of nitrogen gas far too many times for 50+ years of my life, I needed some way to protect my skin," he said. "After creating this device, I realized how valuable it could also be for professionals who work with nitrogen gas."

