InventHelp Inventor Develops Stationary Comfort Case (CPC-501)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am frustrated by the movement of my pillow when sleeping on an adjustable bed," said an inventor from Orange, Connecticut. "This inspired me to develop a better pillowcase that would eliminate a migrating pillow."

He developed the patent-pending COMBINATION BEDSHEET AND PILLOWCASE to keep the pillow stationary at the top of the bed which may contribute to overall better health and a better night's sleep. This invention may eliminate the frustration of a pillow constantly moving. Additionally, it may provide an ideal gift for anyone with an adjustable bed.

