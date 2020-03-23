InventHelp Inventor Develops Steering Wheel With Safety System (HUN-797)

PITTSBURGH, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Richmond, Texas, has developed the SMART WHEEL, an advanced automotive steering wheel and app designed to help make driving safer for all motorists.

The steering wheel will stop drunk and marijuana-impaired drivers from operating motor vehicles. It also is designed to prohibit incoming/outgoing text messages, emails and social media access while driving. It will alert sleep-deprived motorists and monitor heart rates related to possible heart attacks. This is done with the use of an app that is connected to the steering wheel while using wireless technology for communication. It will allow phone contacts, preloaded into the app, to be alerted of any potential dangers associated with the motor-vehicle operator using the SMART WHEEL.

"I am a field engineer, so I travel site to site. During these travels, I see many vehicle operator errors. I also see many accidents that could have been prevented. My invention will help prevent accidents and help save lives," said the inventor.

The SMART WHEEL protects motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists on the roadway. It may reduce motor vehicle accidents, which enhances highway safety. This attractively styled steering wheel is comfortable to grip and easy to use. Finally, it is adaptable for use on most motor vehicles.

