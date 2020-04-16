PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and efficient storage solution to protect CPAP masks and hoses from germs and other contaminants," said an inventor, from Ruther Glen, Va., "so I invented the MASK CASE."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) More

The patent pending invention provides a more effective way to store a CPAP mask when not in use. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional storage methods. As a result, it could help to prevent dust, dirt and bacteria from contaminating the mask and air hose and it could enhance sanitation and hygiene. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize CPAP machines. Additionally, the invention can be adapted for use with most CPAP masks and it could help to prolong the life of a CPAP mask and hose.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added protection, hygiene practices and peace of mind for CPAP machine users."

The original design was submitted to the Rhode Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-RHO-1003, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-storage-accessory-for-cpap-masks--air-hoses-rho-1003-301035285.html

SOURCE InventHelp