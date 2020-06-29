PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My father needed a better way to carry a medical device, umbrella or water bottle while using his cane," said an inventor, from Easton, Pa., "so I invented the CANE-CADDY."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) More

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to carry items while using a mobility cane. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle and carry items in the free hand. As a result, it enhances safety. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize mobility canes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved storage accessory for cane users."

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-4561, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-storage-accessory-for-mobility-canes-lcc-4561-301080603.html

SOURCE InventHelp