PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are a variety of trash containers on the market, they all seem to have one thing in common: they are not designed to remain firmly in place when exposed to high winds. Fortunately, an inventor from Moreno Valley, Calif., has come up with a solution to that problem.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) More

He developed REST ASSURE to prevent a trash bin from being knocked over, spilled or blown away. As such, it is strong enough to withstand the elements, saving time and effort on cleanup and trash can retrieval. Thus, it promotes safety and a cleaner environment. Its unique design is versatile for use with different sizes and shapes of trash holders. This practical unit is also easy to use. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's work experience inspired the idea. "While working as a supervisor, I often needed to chase down runaway trash receptacles in bad weather and pick up trash that had been strewn everywhere," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-RSD-114, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-trash-can-base-rsd-114-301034813.html

SOURCE InventHelp