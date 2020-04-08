InventHelp Inventor Develops U-Turn Signal Light (OCM-1368)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are legitimate reasons for drivers to make U-turns, there is really no easy way to communicate that intent to oncoming traffic. Concerned about the potential danger of crashes in these instances, an inventor from Fountain Valley, Calif., has conceived of a way for drivers to signal such a turn.

He developed U-TURN SAFETY to provide an early indication of a driver's intentions to make a U-turn. As such, it gives nearby motorists time to respond and stay out of the path of the turning vehicle. As a result, it has the potential to improve roadway safety by averting collisions, which reduces the chances of injuries, deaths and property damage. This practical and reliable safety feature is also inexpensive to produce because of its simple design and easy to operate. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "On numerous occasions while driving, I was surprised by someone making a U-turn and hardly had time to react appropriately. After nearly colliding with the turning vehicle, I decided some type of signal was needed to prevent accidents when legal U-turns are made."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County 2 sales office of InventHelp.

