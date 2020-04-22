InventHelp Inventor Develops Urine Deflector (DPH-763)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintaining hygiene in the bathroom can be quite challenging since it's not uncommon to find urine splashed onto the toilet and floor, when sitting on the seat. Fortunately, an inventor from Westminster, Colo., has found a way to help males keep the urine in the toilet.

He developed P-GARD to keep the urine directed inside the bowl and eliminates the need to clean up splatters. Besides saving time and effort, it reduces the accumulation of germs and odors. Thus, this durable and practical bathroom accessory facilitates more sanitary conditions in the bathroom. In addition, it is convenient, effective, easy to apply and use, and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I thought this was an easy way to prevent splattered urine in the bathroom so there would be no mess to clean up," he said.

