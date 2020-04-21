InventHelp Inventor Develops User-Friendly Chock Design (PHO-2670)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Gilbert, Ariz., has developed the EZ-CHOCK, a specially-designed, user-friendly chock for securing wheels on trailers or vehicles. Chocks can be placed and secured without having to bend over or kneel on the ground.

"I'm a big guy, and it's hard for me to get on the ground when placing chocks on my vehicle. My invention offers a way to secure chocks while standing," said the inventor.

The EZ-CHOCK keeps a vehicle immobilized while parked or being serviced. In turn, this provides a high level of reliability for the user and prevents a vehicle from rolling off and causing damage or injury. In addition, it spares a user from having to kneel or crouch, thus saving time and effort. This easy-to-use tool is foldable for easy storage. Finally, it is adaptable for use in a wide range of applications.

