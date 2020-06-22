InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Accessory to Encourage Seat Belt Use (PIT-1034)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to make sure everyone wears a seat belt while riding in a car," said an inventor, from Wintersville, Ohio, "so I invented the SEAT BELT INDICATOR."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective and necessary way to verify that a driver and passengers are wearing seat belts while their vehicle is in use. In doing so, it enables police to accurately verify seat belt usage and it eliminates the need for police to stop law abiding vehicles. It also could enhance vehicle safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a cost-effective design that is easy to detect and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and no excessive wiring is required.

The inventor described the invention design. "I envisioned a product that can be used as a safety benefit to all drivers and passengers in our vehicles today. As a physician, I accessed a need, developed a treatment plan and then implemented it to produce an effective and positive outcome. I created this seat belt indicator to hopefully produce a positive outcome and help save lives."

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1034, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

