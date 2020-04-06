InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Visor to Match Any Outfit (MWK-123)

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to match a visor to any outfit," said an inventor, from Madison, Wis., "so I invented 1 AND 3 VISORS."

The invention provides an effective way to coordinate a visor to an outfit. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional visors and head coverings. As a result, it could enhance style and it eliminates the need to store and use multiple head coverings. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to personalize your look while protecting your face from the sun."

