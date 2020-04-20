InventHelp Inventor Develops Wheelchair Accessory for Use at a Curb or Step (AUP-1145)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While more and more facilities are originally designed or modified to be handicapped accessible, wheelchair users still need assistance getting up and down curbs and entrances with a step. Thanks to the innovative thinking of an inventor from San Antonio, Texas, that need no longer be a problem.

He developed a prototype for PORTA-RAMP, patent-pending, to provide wheelchair access to curbs and entrances and doorways that have a step. As such, it facilitates greater mobility independence for disabled individuals in wheelchairs since it is easy to remove, use and replace unassisted. Lightweight, versatile and durable, it adds no additional bulk to the wheelchair. Thus, it is convenient, practical and effective.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I wanted to enable my neighbor, who uses a wheelchair, to enter my home without help even though there's a step at the entrance."

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AUP-1145, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

