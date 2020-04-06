InventHelp Inventor, Jose Canseco, Develops Power Swing (LVT-248)

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I played baseball in the major leagues for 17 years and teach the art of power hitting," said Jose Canseco. "This inspired me to develop a versatile training aid that extends the arm and elbow to put more power behind the swing for maximum distance." This two-time World Series winner was one of the premier power hitters in the game.

Mr. Conseco developed the POWER EXTENDER 40/40 or PX 40/40 to correct and accelerate the user's swing due to pressure created by incorporated cords. This invention could extend the arm forward to the ball more consecutively for an enhanced swing that may result in the ball traveling further distances. Additionally, it could protect the arm and elbow. This invention may be worn in game situations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LVT-248, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

