InventHelp Inventors Develop Condo/Apartment Deadbolt Security Device (TRO-202)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from North York, Ontario, Canada, have developed the patent pending CONDO-SAFE, a deadbolt security device that is offered primarily for condominiums and apartments. It provides safety and security for a condo/apartment owner/renter. A prototype is available.

"As condo dwellers, we created a prototype of our invention to offer increased security and peace of mind. Our prototype has proven to work very well," said the inventors.

The CONDO-SAFE offers maximum security to condo/apartment owners/renters. It prevents the operation of a door deadbolt by keeping it in a locked position. In turn, this provides protection for interior dwellers from unauthorized persons on the outside. This device is easy to attach and remove, with no tools necessary. It also offers a simple-to-use, impermanent design. Ultimately, this device may offer peace of mind to concerned condo and apartment dwellers.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-202, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

