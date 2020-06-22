InventHelp Inventors Develop Hands-Free Way to Lift/Lower a Toilet Seat (CEO-106)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Akron, Ohio, wanted to create a safe and sanitary way to raise and lower a toilet seat, so they invented the POTTY PEDAL.

The invention provides a hands-free way to lift and lower a toilet seat. In doing so, it eliminates the need to touch a germy toilet seat. As a result, it enhances sanitation and convenience and it could help to reduce physical strain. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, businesses, elderly individuals and people with physical disabilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could increase accessibility and sanitation in the bathroom."

