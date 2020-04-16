InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Bib to Keep Wearers Dry and Comfortable (POO-525)

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our baby daughter used to get rashes caused by drool and damp clothing," said one of two inventors, from Prineville, Ore. "We wanted to create a better way to keep her dry and comfortable, so we invented the SWANSON BIB."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to prevent drool from soaking through to clothing and skin. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional bibs and accessories. As a result, it could enhance comfort and it could help to prevent rashes caused by prolonged contact with moisture. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for babies, the elderly and individuals with special needs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design prevents the discomfort associated with damp bibs and clothing."

