PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Montgomery, Ala., wanted to create an easier way to enjoy your favorite beverages at sports games, parties and other events, so they invented the SPORTS FRIDGE.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) More

The invention provides an easier way to transport and access canned and bottled beverages in a mini fridge. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional mini refrigerators and coolers. As a result, it saves time and effort and it ensures that beverages are readily available. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, outdoor activities and sports teams. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design increases convenience when storing, transporting, retrieving and opening drinks."

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BRK-2897, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-improved-miniature-refrigerator-brk-2897-301079055.html

SOURCE InventHelp