InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Security and Surveillance System (TPA-2904)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three inventors, from Lutz, Fla., wanted to create a new security and surveillance system to enhance safety and communication especially during a threat or emergency, so they invented GUARDIAN SECURITY ASSISTANCE.

The invention provides an effective way to secure a building and lead occupants to safety during a security threat. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional security and surveillance systems. As a result, it increases safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a secure and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for public and private buildings. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could help to reduce security threats."

