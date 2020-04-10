InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Way to Fill Gas-Operated Machines (SDB-1411)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Menifee, Calif., wanted to create a safe and efficient way to fill a variety of gas-operated vehicles and machines, so they invented the PUMP BUDDY.

The invention provides a more effective way to fill various vehicles or devices with gasoline at service stations. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance safety and convenience. The invention features a portable, user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of vehicles, recreational vehicles and other gas-operated devices. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design offers an easier alternative to holding and tilting heavy gas cans."

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

