PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Bronx, N.Y., wanted to create an improved way to enhance privacy for a mother while breastfeeding her baby, so they invented the RICHIE SHIELD.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) More

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to conceal the breastfeeding process. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional blankets and fabric covers. As a result, it increases privacy and comfort and it enables the mother to see the baby while nursing. The invention features a stylish design that is easy to use, store and transport so it is ideal for nursing mothers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design provides added coverage and modesty without the use of a blanket."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3408, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-privacy-accessory-for-nursing-mothers-mtn-3408-301080250.html

SOURCE InventHelp