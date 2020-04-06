InventHelp Presents Accessory to Prevent Water Damages (MTN-3266)

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of my cabinets being damaged from water running off the sink and down countertops," said an inventor from Hartsdale, N.Y. "I came up with this idea to protect against water damages."

She developed the AQUA GUARD to prevent water and liquids from running off sinks and countertops. The unit stops water damage to cabinetry and flooring. It also eliminates wet spots on clothing caused by standing against a wet countertop. The device features an affordable, easy-to-use design that is simple to install. Additionally, it is usable in any kitchen.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

